Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Waves from Tropical Storm Leslie will increase along the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was 445 miles northeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Little change in strength is forecast during the next several days.

Leslie is forecast to slow down a bit on Friday and make a sharp turn toward the east and east-southeast over the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Large swells generated by Leslie will continue to affect portions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Greater and Lesser Antilles during the next few days. Swells are expected to increase near the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday.