MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating an incident in which a woman was videotaped allegedly shooting a man inside a parked car.

It happened Thursday inside the Flea Market USA in the 3000 block of Northwest 79th Street.

The video starts with a passenger video recording a woman who is driving inside the parking lot of the flea market, then they spot a parked car with three people in it.

Reportedly, the father of her child, another woman, and her child were inside that vehicle.

Then the video shows the woman wielding a handgun as she gets out of her car and walks over to the driver’s side of the parked car.

After exchanging words with the driver, she is seen pointing the gun at the man and the gun appears to go off. The woman is then seen telling her son to get into her car.

The video ends with the woman driving away and telling her passenger not to post the video on social media.

The entire thing ended up on social media and it has gone viral with more than 1 million views.

On Friday afternoon, a woman claiming to be the woman with green hair in the video, but wearing a red wig this time, claimed in an Instagram post that police were threatening her with taking her children away if she didn’t prove the man she “shot” at was alive.

She said it was all a fake.

Det. Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade Police spokesman, declined to comment on the latest post.

It is not clear if the woman will be facing any charges, since the incident involves the apparent discharge of a firearm and a child.

Police continue to investigate.

