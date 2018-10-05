Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Silver Trails Middle School student who was arrested after threatening to shoot up his school will be homebound for the next three weeks.

During a hearing Friday morning, the judge gave the 13-year-old 21 days of home detention during which he has to wear an ankle GPS monitor and no go onto the internet. The teen has also been suspended from school.

The teen reportedly made the threat in class, his classmates and teacher unsure if he was joking.

“I’m sure most of them don’t really mean it. It’s some sort of sick joke that they are trying to make and. And it’s actually not really funny. It’s pretty scary,” said Silver Trails student Sophia Manzor.

In the last weeks, five students have been arrested for threats or even going as far as bringing a weapon to school.

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old was arrested at Paul Turner Elementary after he brought a loaded gun to school to take on bullies. At Southwest Senior High a student was arrested for having an unloaded weapon in his backpack.

At Franklin Academy a student posted a threat on social media and at Everglades High school, a 16-year-old threatened to shoot up the school after bullies in class called him “retarded” and “stupid.” He’s now on home detention for 21 days and will not be able to return to school.

Since the shooting at Majorie Stoneman Douglas laws have been enacted that make making a threat against a school, even if it’s a joke, a serious crime.

Just this week Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie sent parents a letter pleading for help.

“We are encouraging our parents and guardians to speak with their children about this serious nature of the actions,” wrote Runcie.

Pembroke Pines has gone so far as to create a public service announcement on the matter.