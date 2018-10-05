WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
Filed Under:Davie, Davie Police, fight, Local TV, Student Stabbing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police responded Friday afternoon to a scene of a stabbing at a Davie school.

It happened Friday afternoon at Nova High School after a large fight between students, according to police.

The school is located just south of the Broward College main campus.

Davie police tell CBS4 the injured student was stabbed in the leg.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have detained the suspect in the stabbing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s