OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – One man is dead and another in custody after, what witnesses called, a case of road rage.

Opa-locka police chief James Dobson said around 7:15 a.m. there was a traffic accident at NW 135th St. and 42nd Avenue, not far from the Opa-locka Airport.

The accident involved a black car and a white pick-up truck. Witnesses at the nearby Marathon gas station said a man in the car got out of his vehicle as did a man from the truck. They argued. As it grew more heated, the driver of the car pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the truck.

The injured man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Several people in the truck who saw the shooting were visibly distraught and overcome with emotion.

“I just lost my baby brother over a red light, dude. On the way to work,” said one man as he fell to the ground.

Police have not identified the man who died.