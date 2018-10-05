Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – On Election Day, Broward residents will be voting on the Penny for Transportation initiative.

What exactly is the Penny for Transportation initiative?

It’s a penny surtax, or penny sales tax increase, designed to generate $15 billion for better roads and bridges, more buses and routes, decreased wait times, and new traffic control technology to reduce traffic congestion. The money would also fund school safety zone improvements, greenways, bike lanes, and more.

Broward County voters passed a similar transportation improvement bill in 2016, however, it was tied to another measure that failed resulting in failure of the entire ballot initiative.

The Penny for Transportation question is located on the back of page 3, top left, on Broward ballots. It reads:

Funding For Countywide Transportation System Improvements Through Levy Of Surtax

Shall countywide transportation improvements to reduce traffic congestion, improve roads and bridges, enhance traffic signal synchronization, develop safe sidewalks and bicycle pathways, expand and operate bus and special needs transportation, implement rail along approved corridors, and implement emerging transportation technologies, be funded by levying a thirty year, one percent sales surtax, paid by residents and visitors, with the proceeds held in a newly created trust fund and all expenditures overseen by an independent oversight board?

YES ______ NO ______​

CLICK HERE TO LOOK UP SAMPLE BALLOT IN BROWARD