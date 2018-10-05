Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, a child found a gun in the bathroom of a charter school in Kendall.

It happened at Somerset Academy Bay Elementary and Middle School in the 9500 block of Southwest 97th Avenue.

The school says the gun was accidentally left there by one of their security guards.

School officials said a 5th grader found it and alerted a teacher right away.

In a statement sent to CBS4 by the principal, we’re told the guard was told to leave the school and will not be returning.