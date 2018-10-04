Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a threat against a Miramar high school.

The teen was in class Wednesday at Everglades High when he threatened to shoot up the school. Another student heard the threat and posted a message on social media, warning kids not to go to school.

Late Wednesday, Miramar police sent out a tweet saying they were aware of the threat and were talking to the student.

We are aware of a threat posted on social media, to “shoot up” Everglades High School. The student who allegedly made the threat has been identified and is currently being interviewed by detectives. Investigation to determine the credibility of the threat is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/K1TeejEcrI — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) October 4, 2018

Everglades high principal Haleh Darbar sent out a robocall Wednesday night informing parents of what was happening.

Gators,

An Everglades student has been arrested by Miramar police. All threats are taken seriously and investigated fully regardless of intent. We ask that you speak with your children regarding the consequences of making a false report. At this time, all classes and activities are on a normal schedule.

Thank you,

Haleh Darbar, Principal

The 16-year-old is now facing a charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed, authorities have taken these types of threats to schools more seriously than ever before.