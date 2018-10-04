Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — For people along the beach walkway in Deerfield Beach, the red tide impact is obvious.

Beachgoers have noticed the sniffles, coughs, sneezes and sore throats.

The same story is being told pretty much from the Broward-Dade line up through Palm Beach County.

“Every breath and a half I just let out a cough,” said Lenny Katz. “A dry cough.”

“It is clearly red tide,” added Carol Kleinberg. “I did not expect it on this side [of the state].”

Deerfield Beach officials have been waiting for the results of testing for several days.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has yet to release those results, but officials expect something by Friday.

Beaches are not yet officially closed in Broward, as individual cities are waiting for test results.

In Palm Beach County, all county managed beaches have been closed.

Scientists say the wave action can break open red tide cells and release toxins into the air, leading to the respiratory issues people are experiencing.

For those with respirator conditions, the red tide toxins can be a major health issue.

Dr. Larry Brand is with the Resenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami.

“Toxins get in the air, throat, nose, ears and so on,” said Dr. Larry Brand. “If you have asthma or any other pre-existing condition, you can end up in the hospital. If you look at the hospital records over on the west coast, you have a fifth percent increase of people going to the hospital with respirator stress.”

The red tide impact is riding the Atlantic currents southbound now, stretching into Miami-Dade County.

To escape any potential health issues, Dr. Brand says to stay “at least a mile inland, but I have been getting email from people five miles in, telling me they are getting sick.”