Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice is changing his mind on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking to a group of retirees in Boca Raton on Thursday, Justice John Paul Stevens said that Kavanaugh does not belong on the Supreme Court despite expressing support for the Trump nominee in the past.

Stevens, 98, changed his mind after watching Kavanaugh testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

“He’s a fine judge, and he should have been confirmed when he was the nominee,” said Stevens. “But his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind.”

Retired #SCOTUS Justice John Paul Stevens on Judge #Kavanaugh: “I’ve changed my views for reasons that have no really relationship to his intellectual ability or his record as a federal judge…I think that his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind.” pic.twitter.com/RyM6ZKOevx — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2018

Stevens retired in 2010 after serving 35 years on the Supreme Court.