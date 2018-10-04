Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are searching for a man they say attempted to violently snatch a purse from a woman at gunpoint.

The entire incident was caught on camera, as a woman waited for a ride on the early morning of August 30th.

Police say the woman had been waiting for her ride on the corner of 774 SW and 1st Street, shortly before 5 a.m., when she was approached by the suspect.

Surveillance video shows as the suspect approached the victim, gun in hand, and the confrontation began.

Video shows the man pointing a gun at the victim’s head and pulling at the purse.

The suspect tugged at the purse while hitting the victim on the head several times with a gun, police said.

The victim refused to give up her purse and the suspect ran off.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his early 20s, 5’10” – 6’00”, about 150 lbs., last seen wearing a white hat, short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a book bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).