MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police say a Franklin Academy student is facing serious charges Thursday after using another student’s image on “threatening” post on social media.

Police say the 14-year old male student posted to his Instagram account showing the image of another juvenile holding an Airsoft gun while wearing a protective vest, with the text “see you Monday” and “Gn Franklin.”

Investigators say the original image had been shared to a private chat group and only included the “see you Monday” text.

threat Pines Student, 14, Charged For Implied Threat After Posting Another Juveniles Photo On Instagram

Image used by Franklin Academy student to make implied threat. (Pines Police)

Police say the suspect had taken the image without the juvenile’s knowledge and had added the additional statement of “Gn Franklin.” “Gn” is short for Good Night.

The suspect told police he reposted the original image with the additional text and that he meant no harm.

The suspect has been charged with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Pines police said all threats made against our schools will be taken seriously and will be investigated by our department.

