Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami to New York Delta flight was delayed at Miami International Airport Thursday morning after passengers fell ill inside the aircraft.

Authorities said flight number 2789 was leaving for LaGuardia Airport when passengers began complaining of a smell and began asking for medical attention.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. while the plane was on the tarmac, authorities said.

A total of three patients were transported to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, a fourth person refused transport, according to authorities.

There is no word on their condition at this time or what may have caused their illness.

The plane was rescheduled to depart later in the day.