MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police arrested at 13-year-old Thursday for making threats against his school.

Police said they were notified about “threatening statements” made by a student of Silver Trail Middle School.

The school is located in the 18300 block of Sheridan Street.

Investigators said the boy stated, “I know why people shoot up schools. I wish I could do it right now.” Police said the boy said it during class.

Police said other students and the teacher overheard this statement and immediately notified the school resource officer.

The boy is charged with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about making threats of this nature. They say all threats made against schools will be taken seriously, and will be investigated fully.