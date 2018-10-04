Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The word Salumeria in Italian means delicatessen and at Salumeria 104 in Coral Gables you can get the best of Italian meats and cheeses and homemade bread.

But, there’s also much more. The charming Coral Gables trattoria is the part of the Graspa Group, which has over seven restaurants including the first Salumeria in Wynwood.

A few months ago, owner Graziano Sbroggio opened the location in Coral Gables, quickly becoming part of the neighborhood.

“The feel and vibe in this restaurant is to make you feel cozy. It’s an Italian typical trattoria where you feel comfortable but it’s not an upscale place,” said Graziano

The look is Northern Italian rustic charm.

Graziano brought in all of the chairs from Italian houses and wineries. The food reflects the town in which he and chef and co-owner Angelo Masarin were born.

Wine is paired after the food is ordered.

“It’s not modern, it’s really original and antique food because the chef and myself are from the Venice region,” he said.

Back in the kitchen with Chef Angelo as he prepares some of our tasting dishes which include a house-made truffle tagliolini, roasted rabbit and of course a Salumeria Platter complete with prosciutto di palma, truffle ham, bresaola and olives and pickled vegetables.

“The combination with the sweet of the cheese, the salt of the prosciutto and fresh bread. I’ll be here all day!” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“It’s a perfect combination to share with friends with family,” said Chef.

The truffle tagliolini, with sliced truffles on top is both decadent and delicate.

“It’s very delicate not aggressive, there’s nothing chemical. These are all truffles from Italy,” said Chef Angelo.

“This is heaven in a truffle pasta,” Petrillo said.

Chef Angelos dished are inspired by his childhood, like The Roasted Rabbit with artichokes, olives, tomato and polenta. It’s a dish his grandmother made for him.

“I was worried it would be gamey like a venison or strong, but it’s not,” said Petrillo. “Your grandmother taught you well.”

Salumeria 104 is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

For more info: https://www.salumeria104.com