MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County officials announced Thursday the closure of all county beaches effective immediately due to red tide affecting coastal areas.

Officials mentioned “health and safety concerns” as the main reason for taking their decision.

On Thursday, officials cited reports of throat, nose, and eye irritation.

Officials said that parking lots, picnic areas, and pavilions not on the beach will remain open.

There have been reports of limited fish kills and cleanup efforts are on the way, officials said.

Residents are asked to call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities.