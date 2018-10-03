Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new poll in the race for Florida governor shows it’s a statistical dead heat.

The new Mason-Dixon polls shows just one percentage point separates Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis statewide.

The survey finds Gillum drawing 45-percent support and DeSantis 44-percent.

This is on the heels of a Sept. 20-24 Quinnipiac University poll showing Gillum leading DeSantis by 9 percentage points.

The Mason-Dixon poll of 815 likely voters, conducted from Sept. 24 to 27, was done in conjunction with Leadership Florida and the Florida Press Association to qualify candidates for their debate Oct. 24 at Broward College.

Also included in the telephone survey were Reform Party nominee Darcy Richardson and no party affiliation candidates Ryan Foley, Kyle “KC” Gibson, and Bruce Stanley, who, combined, earned 3 percent support in the survey.

In South Florida, the poll found Gillum has much more support over DeSantis from likely voters, 58 to 31 percent. However, DeSantis leads in north Florida by 22 points, in the Orlando/central Florida area by 4, and in southwest Florida by 13. Gillum led in southeast Florida by 27 and was neck and neck with DeSantis, 46 to 45, in Tampa Bay.

The margin for error is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points.