MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar Police is investigating a threat aimed towards a high school.

Authorities posted a message on Twitter late Wednesday night that a post on social media threatened to “shoot up” Everglades High School.

Police say the student who made the threat has been identified.

That student was brought into custody and interviewed by detectives, according to police.

An investigation into the credibility of the threat is ongoing.

Any threat to a school is taken very seriously.

The principal of Everglades High School, Haleh Darber, sent a message out to students and parents alerting them of the situation. It read:

“As you may have seen over social media, a threat was made by one of our students. I want to assure you that Miramar Police is actively investigating the situation. I will update you as soon as I receive more information.”