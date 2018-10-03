  • WFOR TVOn Air

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in the case of a baby’s death over the summer.

Authorities say they have arrested the mother who left her one-year-old son in a hot car for an entire day.

Emily Bird is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

After her son Eli’s death in July, Bird told investigators she had not slept much the night before she left her son in the car.

The child was found still buckled in his car seat outside Bird’s workplace in Pembroke Pines.

Police say despite the arrest, the investigation remains active.

