MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Officials from Broward and Miami-Dade counties were expecting to get results on the presence of red tide at their beaches by the end of the day Wednesday or Thursday.

Earlier this week, Palm Beach County officials confirmed the presence of red tide in their coastal waters.

On Wednesday, Palm Beach County officials said beaches would be closed until Friday.

Water off Haulover Beach, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne is currently being tested.

Deerfield Beach also remains closed, as they are also expecting red tide results on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County beaches from R.G. Kreusler Park north to the Martin County remain closed after continued reports of irritation from red tide.

The Florida red tide organism, known as K. brevis, produces brevetoxins that can affect the central nervous system of fish and other vertebrates, causing these animals to die.

Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation in humans.

For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness.

“The algae that we’re experiencing, this is our Flint, Michigan,” said environmentalist Eric Eikenberg from the Everglades Foundation.

Environmentalists say the red tide is made worse by blue green algae blooms from contaminated water released to the east and west from Lake Okeechobee. But they say there’s a simple solution which needs federal approval.

“There is as project that is pending in the United States Senate that would call for the construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee so that the lake water can be stored, cleaned and sent south where it belongs,” explained Eikenberg.

Florida’s Gulf Coast has been hit hard by red tide this summer, causing a massive die off of both fish and other sea life.

No one should be surprised if samples of Red Tide show up on Broward/Miami-Dade beaches. The ocean currents are likely carrying Red Tide into the Gulf Stream which transports it north near our coast. Our weather pattern now of strong onshore winds could push it toward the beaches pic.twitter.com/qwGH08DdjT — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) October 2, 2018

Officials say red tide is uncommon on the state’s Atlantic Coast, with only eight outbreaks since 1953.

There have been 57 Gulf Coast outbreaks since 1953.

It’s not known if or when tests will be conducted in Monroe County.