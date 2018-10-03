Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Miami man after police said he solicited a seven-year-old girl through social media.

The man was identified by police as thirty-nine-year old Sean William Diebold, a transient living in Miami.

Investigators said the girl’s father contacted police on August 7, saying Diebold was making sexual comments on the child’s Instagram account. The man explained that the child was a model/actress and had multiple accounts, which she operated solely.

The arrest report said Diebold commented on the child’s Instagram account that he wanted to marry her and impregnate her.

Police then took over the social media account and acting in the father’s capacity, contacted Diebold “Thanking him for following the child’s account.”

The arrest report says Diebold immediately responded, saying “Your virgin is so beautiful.” The detective then warned him to be careful what he writes on social media. Then Diebold supplied the detective with his cell number.

Police say Diebold then started communications with the detective using text messages. He would make lewd comments about the child, according to police.

The detective kept warning Diebold that he could go to jail if he continued to pursue this, but Diebold continued to communicate with the detective about the child and how he would perform lewd acts to himself while looking at her photos.

At one point, Diebold even said he wanted to move to China because he believed sex with a “7-year-old virgin,” would be legal there, according to the arrest report.

Police said Diebold would communicate with the detective at “all hours of the day and evening” regarding the child and how he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her.

The arrest report says Diebold stated that he knew it was illegal to have sex with a child, but that his desires outweighed fears of being arrested.

Police served T-Mobile with a subpoena for subscriber information on Diebold’s cellular device. Records revealed that the phone was linked to Diebold and his Instagram account.

Investigators said Diebold was arrested on August 22, without incident and after his rights were read to him, he said he never had intentions of having sex with the child, but wanted to get attention from the FBI for employment opportunities.

Diebold faces multiple charges in this case, including promoting sexual performance by a child.