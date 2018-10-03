Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Marco Rubio and a large group of his lawmaking colleagues are coming together with a message for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The letter, which has been signed by 33 lawmakers and Rubio, went to DeVos and members of the Federal Commission on School Safety.

It urges DeVos and the commission to recommend the creation of a central authority to assist school districts seeking to improve safety features within new and existing schools.

The letter urges DeVos “to ensure tight coordination and collaboration of effort among all federal agencies that are working on different aspects of school safety in order to eliminate duplication, redundancy, and waste of valuable resources.”

The Commission, which is led by DeVos, also includes Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

Working closely with Rubio was Max Schachter, who’s son Alex was killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland back in February.

The full list of lawmakers joining Rubio was Senators Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as U.S. Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Brian Mast (R-FL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), Al Lawson (D-FL), Charlie Crist (D-FL), Dennis Ross (R-FL), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Bill Posey (R-FL), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Alcee Hastings (D-FL), Leonard Lance (R-NJ), Rod Blum (R-IA), Barbara Comstock (R-VA), Tom MacArthur (R-NJ), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), Steve Knight (R-CA), Susan Brooks (R-IN), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Tom Rooney (R-FL), Mike Coffman (R-CO), Lou Barletta (R-PA), Ted Yoho (R-FL), and Keith Rothfus (R-PA).

To read the full text of the letter, click here.