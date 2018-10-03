  • WFOR TVOn Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami/AP) – Some immigrants in South Florida, and many more across the county, are breathing a temporary sigh of relief.

A judge in San Francisco has blocked the Trump administration from ending protections that allowed immigrants from four countries to live and work legally in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Wednesday granted a request for a preliminary injunction against the administration’s decision.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador.

The status is granted to countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. It lets citizens of those countries remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.

The lawsuit alleges the administration’s decision was motivated by racism and cites Trump’s vulgar reference to African countries during a meeting about immigration at the White House in January.

