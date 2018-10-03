Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Swirling out in the Atlantic, Leslie strengthened overnight into a hurricane.

At 5 a.m. the center of the system was about 505 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It was stationary with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

A northward motion is forecast to begin tonight, and this motion should continue through Friday night. Some additional strengthening is forecast

during the next day or so.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Large swells generated by Leslie will continue to affect portions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda, and the Bahamas during the next few days.