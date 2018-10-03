Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A nine-year-old Lauderhill boy who brought a gun to school to reportedly confront a bully has been ordered to spend the next three weeks on home detention.

A judge ruled that the boy, who appeared in court Wednesday, would be allowed to travel with his mom to the hospital for medical appointments, church, and school.

Police were sent to Paul Turner Elementary School on Tuesday just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a juvenile with a handgun.

Police said the student brought a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun and aimed it at three classmates while in a classroom in front of a teacher. Investigators say the boy said, “You see this, this is a real gun,” while making other threatening comments regarding being bullied by them. One of the boys was older and had been held back a few times.

Prior to the incident, his parents had been to the school to discuss bullying.

One parent, who asked not to reveal her name, said the boy showed her daughter the gun prior to the incident.

“I just heard that my daughter witness a little boy with a gun he brought to the school and opened it up and showed her the bullets,” she said.

The woman said her daughter did the right thing and informed the teacher.

That teacher quickly informed the Vice Principal who notified the School Resource Officer, who was able to get to the classroom in less than five minutes, grab the gun and defuse the situation.

No one was injured.

The boy is charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery and for Possession of a Firearm On School Property. Police have not said where he got the gun.

In a robocall to parents, the school’s principal addressed a bit of what happened.

“I commend the student who came forward with the information today. By speaking out, we were able to respond swiftly, enact all proper protocols, and ensure students and staff remained safe. The safety and security of our students and staff are always our highest priorities, and we encourage all students, parents, employees and community members – if you see something, say something.”