CHIPLEY (CBSMiami/AP) — Auto theft is a serious offense, regardless of what kind of auto it is.

A Florida sheriff’s deputy used a stun gun on a man who tried to flee after he was pulled over while riding a stolen tractor.

The dashcam video posted on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff’s office had nearly 50,000 views by Wednesday morning.

The Facebook post says the deputy spotted the tractor driven by Charles McNeil swerving on Sept. 28 and initiated a traffic stop, during which McNeil provided a false name and invalid driver’s license.

McNeil ran to avoid being handcuffed and the deputy chased after him. The video shows McNeil dropping to the pavement after being hit by a stun gun.

The sheriff’s office said he hit his head and lost consciousness. When he came to, he provided his real name.

