Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An assistant wrestling coach at Taravella High School who reportedly solicited online for underage sex appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Gavin you are using computer pornography, solicitation of a child, the court does find probable cause,” said Judge Kim Theresa Mollica reading off an arrest form.

Dustin Garvin, who went by Dirty Dusty on Craigslist, allegedly tried to set up a sexual encounter with a boy he thought was 13 by working a deal out with a person claiming to be the teen’s father. Turns it was really an undercover officer and Garvin got caught in the sting.

“We found out on social media,” said Taravella student Madison Amorim. “I mean, seeing it all over the place and then seeing the name of my school attached to that, it was actually disgusting. But now I see it everywhere so it’s like we can’t not see it.”

Some students at Taravella said it seems to be a sign of the times.

“It’s bad because I’m not really surprised, you know what I mean, sexual assault is like obviously a big thing in the social sphere right now so like obviously it’s really sad that it’s happening in our own school, but like it’s not the most surprising thing in the world,” said Monica Mathis.

In court, Garvin’s father spoke on his behalf.

‘My son did live with me for a while and then he moved in with a friend to pay cheaper rent, it was closer to the school that he goes to and he’s a wrestling coach,” said Don Garvin.

Garvin’s attorney pushed for a lower bond pointing out, at the moment, these are only allegations.

“We’re going to be asking for a $10-thousand bond in this case. Mr. Galvin has absolutely no priors and he has significant ties to the community,” she said.

The state pushed back.

“The only thing I would note in counsel refer to that these are just allegations, among the detailed allegations in the report, they also include Mr. Garvin’s confession,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

Bond was set at $35-thousand. When he’s released he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, he must stay away from children and stay off the internet.