Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD (CBSMiami) – America loves fast food and a new study reveals just how often we eat it.

Steve Chrisomalis has been serving up piping hot burgers and fresh cut fries for close to a decade.

The owner of Steve’s Burgers in New Jersey says business is booming.

“It’s been the best year so far [for my business],” said Steve.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows about a third of American adults eat fast food on any given day.

Prior research found around 40 percent of the money families spend on food is for eating out.

Kirsten Herrick is one of the study’s researchers.

“Fast food consumption has been a part of the American diet for a while,” said Herrick, who works with the National Center for Health Statistics. “With today’s busy lifestyle fast food is an easy option that people choose.”

The report says men are more likely than women to buy fast food at lunch.

Uber driver Sam Braccero tries to eat healthy, but every so often indulges in a cheeseburger.

“That’s our culture we solve everything with eating,” Braccero said. “When we’re happy we eat, when we’re sad we eat.”

Another recent study found children are eating fast food more frequently.

Stephanie Canzani has a 5-year-old daughter and a newborn son.

They try to eat at home but she says convenience is a driving force behind many dinner choices.

“I think it’s a time thing a convenience thing not having to take all the steps to cook at home makes it approachable and easy to feed on the go,” Canzani said.

And that’s a major reason why Steve’s Burgers and other fast food restaurants are seeing increasing sales.

The study shows younger people are more likely than older people to eat fast food on a daily basis.