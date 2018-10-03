Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in which a man and a woman were killed Wednesday morning in Doral.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 87th Court.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

Detectives from the Doral Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department were at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story.