MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two teenagers are under arrest for carjacking a teacher in the parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.
Both suspects are only 13-years-old.
It happened September 25. Teacher Flora Martinez was walking to her car when one of the boys approached her with a gun and demanded her keys.
He and the other boy got into the car and drove off, but a short time later, the driver crashed the car trying to exit the teacher’s parking at 560 NW 151st Street.
The 13-year-olds, from North Miami Beach and unincorporated North Miami-Dade, were charged Monday with armed robbery and carjacking and are being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.
