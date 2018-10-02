  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two teenagers are under arrest for carjacking a teacher in the parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School.

Both suspects are only 13-years-old.

It happened September 25. Teacher Flora Martinez was walking to her car when one of the boys approached her with a gun and demanded her keys.

He and the other boy got into the car and drove off, but a short time later, the driver crashed the car trying to exit the teacher’s parking at 560 NW 151st Street.

The 13-year-olds, from North Miami Beach and unincorporated North Miami-Dade, were charged Monday with armed robbery and carjacking and are being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

  1. Mark Potter says:
    October 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Mom and dad must be so proud of them.

  2. nanadodie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:06 am

    And nothing will happen to them. In a year they will be back out doing the same thing.

