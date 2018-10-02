Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One day after Palm Beach County officials confirmed the presence of red tide in their coastal waters, beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are being tested as well.

According to CBSMiami news partner The Miami Herald, Miami-Dade will sample water at four beaches on Tuesday, according to Natural Resources Division Chief Lisa Spadafina, and should have results by Thursday.

Deerfield Beach, which remains closed Tuesday, is expecting its red tide text results on Wednesday.

If confirmed, Deerfield Beach officials say they plan to post no swimming signs and close the city’s fishing pier.

At least six beaches in Palm Beach County were closed to swimming as a precaution over the weekend.

The Florida red tide organism, known as K. brevis, produces brevetoxins that can affect the central nervous system of fish and other vertebrates, causing these animals to die.

Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation in humans.

For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness.

Florida’s Gulf Coast has been hit hard by red tide this summer, causing a massive die off of both fish and other sea life.

It’s believed the Gulf coast bloom has been carried by currents around the coast.

No one should be surprised if samples of Red Tide show up on Broward/Miami-Dade beaches. The ocean currents are likely carrying Red Tide into the Gulf Stream which transports it north near our coast. Our weather pattern now of strong onshore winds could push it toward the beaches pic.twitter.com/qwGH08DdjT — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) October 2, 2018

Officials say red tide is uncommon on the state’s Atlantic Coast, with only eight outbreaks since 1953.

There have been 57 Gulf Coast outbreaks since 1953.