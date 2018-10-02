(CBS Local)– For the first time, every American will get a text from President Trump tomorrow. It’s only a test–but you can’t opt out.

President Donald Trump will text every cell phone in the U.S. at 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday to test a national presidential alert system that will let any president issue a warning about a crisis.

“When those messages appear on mobile devices, people should take those extremely seriously,” FEMA’s Antwane Johnson told CBS News. “It has some direct impact on either life or safety.”

Johnson said the system will be used to notify U.S. citizens of certain events of “national significance.”

The new presidential alert will be used for advance warning of national crises, and not for regional or local alerts.