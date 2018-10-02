Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said two men were kidnapped and robbed by the same late-night date after using the MeetMe app to meet her.

Her name is Ednita Leon-Alamo, 17, and police said she used the same method in both cases.

Here is how Leon-Alamo lured these men and perhaps others, according to BSO:

“Leon-Alamo meets men on the app MeetMe and lures the victims to a location. Once there, several masked males ambush and kidnap the victims at gunpoint. Leon-Alamo rides along as the group goes from ATM to ATM. The victims are then released under the threat that if they contact law enforcement they’ll get in trouble because Leon-Alamo is a teenager and not an adult as she claims on the app.”

Police said the first victim met Leon-Alamo at around 1 a.m. on August 7 at his house in the 5100 block of Northeast First Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

BSO says the second victim met her at around 2 a.m. on August 8, near East Sample Road and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

BSO believes there are other victims who have not come forward. They said they would not pursue charges against anyone who was duped.

Following their investigation, BSO announced these arrests: Leon-Alamo, 17, on August 16, Peterson Joachim, 22, and Shnyder Dumas, 19, on September 20 and September 26.

All suspects face two counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking.

Police are asking for anyone who has been victimized by this group to contact Robbery Det. Neil Munson or Det. Robert Sokol at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.