MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade County judge ordered a man be held on house arrest while he awaits trial in the DUI deaths of four people on I-95.

Police say Lionel Orrego was intoxicated on August 31st when he plowed his van into a group of Good Samaritans who stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on the highway and killing four of them.

Orrego is charged with four counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, three counts of DUI with property damage and a count of resisting arrest with violence for the deadly crash.

In the courtroom Monday, heartbroken family members of those who lost their lives, showed up in court with posters of their loved ones, asking for justice.

Those family members believe Orrego should not be out on the streets and should stay put behind bars.

Police say Orrego is responsible for the deaths of Alice Ghani, 21, Randy Benjamin, 38, Jhon Garzon, 25 and Meryl Diaz, 27, who all stopped on I-95 to help a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at NW 62nd Street.

“Our daughter, brother, and son was helping somebody and was killed okay?” said one emotional family member.

“This guy needs help. This guy needs help. He killed a lot of people and I want to say that I forgive him. I forgive him taking my son’s life but he needs help,” said Randy Benjamin’s mother.

“I’m not seeking revenge, I don’t hate you, but justice will be served,” said another family member.

At least seven other people were hurt when Orrego’s van struck the group of Good Samaritans who were stopped on the side of the highway.

Orrego posted $128,000 bond and will have a pre-trial court appearance on January 22.

The judge said Orrego can only leave home for work purposes and he cannot drink alcohol.