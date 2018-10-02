  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Coral Springs, Dustin Garvin, JP Taravella High School, Local TV, Solicit Sex From Minor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A high school coach has been arrested on some disturbing charges for parents.

dustin garvin mug Broward High School Wrestling Coach Arrested For Trying To Solicit Sex From Minor

Mugshot for Dustin Garvin (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Dustin Garvin, an assistant wrestling coach at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs, is in jail Tuesday night.

He is accused of trying to solicit sex from a teen.

Police announced the arrest early Tuesday evening.

Garvin, 32, is accused of using the website Craigslist to ask who he thought was the father of a 13-year-old for photos of, and sex acts with, his son.

Instead, Garvin was dealing with an undercover agent.

Police are now trying to find out if there are any actual victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s