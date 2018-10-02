Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A high school coach has been arrested on some disturbing charges for parents.

Dustin Garvin, an assistant wrestling coach at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs, is in jail Tuesday night.

He is accused of trying to solicit sex from a teen.

Police announced the arrest early Tuesday evening.

Garvin, 32, is accused of using the website Craigslist to ask who he thought was the father of a 13-year-old for photos of, and sex acts with, his son.

Instead, Garvin was dealing with an undercover agent.

Police are now trying to find out if there are any actual victims.