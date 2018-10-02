Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new breakfast and lunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood.

Called First Watch – Blue Lagoon, the fresh addition is located at 5799 N.W. Seventh St. in Flagami.

The fast-growing nationwide chain is known for its bright decor, strong coffee and seasonal menu. Recent menu items include a truffle-roasted mushroom frittata, butternut squash bisque and pumpkin pancakes. Regular breakfast items include avocado toast and the popular combo of two eggs, bacon, potatoes and toast.

It’s open for lunch as well. Think salads, like chicken and avocado or sweet honey pecan, plus grilled sandwiches.

Arrive early and start your day with complimentary newspapers and Wi-Fi.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, First Watch is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Neil C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, “Their staff is young, but they’re friendly and well-trained. We ordered from their seasonal menu, which changes periodically. The food exceeded expectations.”

Yelper Jessica K. added, “The menu is fabulous. I had truffle mushroom frittata and butternut squash soup. The frittata was served with fresh fruit and a bit of seasoned arugula. Coffee is all you can drink.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. First Watch – Blue Lagoon is open from 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. daily.