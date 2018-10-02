Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend in connection to her father’s murder.

On the morning of September 30th, police responded to a house in the 16100 block of Southwest 141 Avenue and found the body of a man inside the residence.

The body was identified by police as 63-year-old Evelio Federico Gainza. His daughter, Eveline Gainza has been charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

Evelio died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.

Eveline is being held in detention while the state decides whether she should be charged as an adult.

Police said that on September 24, Evelio picked up his daughter from her mother’s home and Eveline snuck out of the home and took her father’s car.

She returned to her mother’s home to pick up her boyfriend, Demar Turruellas, 18, and they returned to her father’s residence, police said.

Once inside, Demar went to the second floor of the residence and shot Evelio in the back multiple times, according to the arrest report.

Police said Eveline and Demar then dragged Evelio’s body to the master bedroom and wrapped it with blankets and towels.

They used bleach and paper towels to clean the blood at the scene in attempts to conceal the evidence, police said.

Eveline was later found at her mother’s house and transported to the Homicide Bureau where she confessed her involvement in the murder, according to authorities.

Demar was taken into custody and subsequently confessed to his role in the crime, police said.

Demar faces a number of charges, including murder.

Eveline is back in court on October 19.

Evelio’s girlfriend posted on Facebook this statement on the day his body was found by police:

“I want to let the entire world know the enormous pain I feel for a calculating daughter without a mother, without feelings, she and her boyfriend killed her father Evelio Gainza who is my boyfriend. The pain I feel is because Eveline was the apple of his eyes and she showed no hesitation for a second in the death of her father. May God forgive her. How much Evelio must have suffered in the hour of his death. I am sorry for posting on his Facebook wall, but I needed to tell the whole world how Evelio Gainza’s own daughter killed him, cruelly and without a heart.”

On September 30th, detective Chris Thomas says a family member from out of state had requested a welfare check be made on Evelio.

Police showed up at the residence at around 4 a.m. and found a broken sliding glass door and Evelio’s body.

“I’m shocked. This is a very peaceful and quiet neighborhood here,” neighbor Mohammed Dames said.

“You wouldn’t expect something to happen like this. This neighborhood is so quiet all the time. Nothing like this has ever happened here before,” said neighbor Alejandro Marquez.

A neighbor said police had been to the home a couple of days ago with guns drawn, but detectives would not confirm.

“I would like some answers. I live just a few blocks down and I want to be up to date,” Marquez said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.