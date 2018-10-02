Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Election Day is a little more than a month away and the first wave of vote-by-mail ballots are starting to go out across the state including South Florida.

If you requested a Vote-By-Mail ballot for the 2018 General Election, your ballot was mailed to you today! If you have any questions regarding your ballot, be sure to call us at (954) 357-7050 or visit our website at https://t.co/UtnmGnOfS3. pic.twitter.com/YsQ6t9AhoP — Broward SOE (@BrowardVotes) October 2, 2018

Tuesday, the Broward County Elections Department is mailing out its first vote-by-mail ballots and Miami-Dade County will start sending its out on October 9.

According to the state Division of Elections, more than 2.5 million people have already requested vote-by-mail ballots.

In Miami-Dade, nearly 170-thousand people have requested vote-by-ballots so far. Of those, more than 40-thousand requests are from Republicans, nearly 75-thousand are from Democrats and unaffiliated voters account for most of the rest.

In Broward County, there has been more than 107-thousand requests for vote-by-mail ballots. Nearly 21-thousand are Republicans, more than 57-thousand are Democrats and nearly 29-thousand are not affiliated with any party.

County election supervisors are hoping that the state sets a new record for voting by mail in a midterm election, and one reason why is the length of the ballot itself.

With all of the federal, state and local races plus 12 amendments, the ballot is longer than usual.

If you’re not planning to vote-by-mail, elections officials suggest anyone going to the polls get a sample ballot and fill it out before going to the voting booth.

Another suggestion elections officials have for voters: Make sure you’re registered. The last day to register for the November elections is Oct. 9.

According to Democracy Fund, a bipartisan, private organization working to improve the democratic process, some 40 percent of Americans do not know they have to update their voter registration after moving. If you’ve moved since you last voted, you should re-register or verify your address has been updated.

You can check your registration status here:

In person early voting begins October 22 in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

DATES, DEADLINES & LINKS