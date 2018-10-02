Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after an accident involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler on the northbound lanes of the turnpike between Okeechobee Road and I-75.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene Tuesday at around 11 a.m., where two people had to be airlifted to an area hospital.

Their condition is currently unknown.

At 12:10 p.m., officials had reopened all southbound lanes and at least one northbound lane.

Images from Chopper4 showed heavy damage to the front of the silver SUV. The vehicle was positioned to the back of the truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.