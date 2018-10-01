Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Leslie is strengthening as it meanders over the Central Atlantic.

At 5:00 a.m., Leslie was centered about 635 miles East of Bermuda.

The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph. A slow southwestward or southward motion is forecast during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48

hours, and Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Leslie will affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, portions of the coast of the southeastern United States, and most of

the Greater and Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions.