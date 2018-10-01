Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A road rage incident unfolded late Monday afternoon in Broward County.

Initially reported as an accident involving two cars, more of the story unfolded after police arrived on scene.

According to police, one of the drivers involved in the crash was cut off by the driver of the other car.

After being cut off, the driver followed the other car in order to get its tag number.

The two cars collided and one of them rolled over.

Two people were injured in the crash.

Police say both drivers will be getting tickets.