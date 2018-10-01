PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Neighborhood, 830PM: Happy Together
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
By Carey Codd
Filed Under:Lauderhill, Local TV, Road Rage, Rollover Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A road rage incident unfolded late Monday afternoon in Broward County.

Initially reported as an accident involving two cars, more of the story unfolded after police arrived on scene.

According to police, one of the drivers involved in the crash was cut off by the driver of the other car.

After being cut off, the driver followed the other car in order to get its tag number.

The two cars collided and one of them rolled over.

Two people were injured in the crash.

Police say both drivers will be getting tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s