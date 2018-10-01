PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Neighborhood, 830PM: Happy Together
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun In School, High School, Local TV, Miami Dade Public Schools, School Resource Officer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade high school student was arrested on Friday after bringing a gun to school.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, a student provided a tip that another student was involved in suspicious activity.

Police arrived at Southwest Senior High School and located the student in question.

After a search, police found an unloaded gun in his backpack and placed the student under arrest.

The student’s identity, age and grade level have not been released by authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s