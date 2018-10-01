Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade high school student was arrested on Friday after bringing a gun to school.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools, a student provided a tip that another student was involved in suspicious activity.

Police arrived at Southwest Senior High School and located the student in question.

After a search, police found an unloaded gun in his backpack and placed the student under arrest.

The student’s identity, age and grade level have not been released by authorities.