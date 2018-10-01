Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two stolen horses.

They say the steeds were taken from Mario’s Ranch located in the 12300 block of Northwest 154th Street on Thursday, September 20th, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police said an unknown individual entered the farm and took the animals.

The horses are described by police as:

Brown Horse: Chestnu Quarter Gelding, branded with “FD” on the front left.

White Horese: Palomino Gelding, brandes with “SE” on the rear left.

