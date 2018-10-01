Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There has been a break in the case of a hit and run crash that was caught on camera.

City of Miami Police received some help in napping the man behind the wheel after he mowed down a pedestrian who was walking in Wynwood early Sunday night.

Police have arrested Jose Contreras, charging him with leaving the scene of an accident and marijuana possession.

Surveillance video shows a man walking away from the camera. Several cars go by, and then suddenly the man is struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Several people saw the collision and while some stopped to render aid to the victim, others ran after the person behind the wheel; Contreras.

They were able to stop the car and pull him out while waiting for authorities to arrive.

The badly injured victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released a name or condition of the victim.

Witnesses at the scene say he did not look good.