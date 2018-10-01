Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Orlando police officers fatally shot a man they say told hospital emergency room employees that he had a gun and that “It was going to end right here today.”

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference that the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for a medical condition early Monday.

After arriving at the hospital, Mina said the man told staff there that he would “shoot anyone who came near him.”

Police were called and the emergency room was placed on lockdown.

Orlando Health tweeted that the emergency room was the only department affected by the lockdown. The rest of the hospital continued normal operations.

Police said the man was shot after he went for his waistband in an apparent reach for a weapon.

It was later discovered that he was not armed, according to police.

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released by authorities.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted on Monday morning that crisis negotiators were on scene and the “situation is contained but ongoing.”

No one else was injured during the incident, authorities said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)