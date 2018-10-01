Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man, accused of driving intoxicated when he plowed his van into a group of Good Samaritans who stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-95 and killing four of them, is expected to be placed on house arrest.

Lionel Orrego is charged with four counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, three counts of DUI with property damage and a count of resisting arrest with violence for the deadly crash on August 31.

In the courtroom Monday, heartbroken family members of those who lost their lives, showed up in court with posters of their loved ones, asking for justice.

Those family members believe Orrego should not be out on the streets and should stay put behind bars.

Police say Orrego is responsible for the deaths of Alice Ghani, 21, Randy Benjamin, 38, Jhon Garzon, 25 and Meryl Diaz, 27, who all stopped on I-95 to help a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at NW 62nd Street.

“Our daughter, brother, and son was helping somebody and was killed okay?”

“This guy needs help. This guy needs help. He killed a lot of people and I want to say that I forgive him. I forgive him taking my son’s life but he needs help,” said Randy Benjamin’s mother.

At least seven other people were hurt when Orrego’s van struck the group of Good Samaritans who were stopped on the side of the highway.

Orrego will be back in court Tuesday for a bond review hearing.