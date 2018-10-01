Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man is out of jail Monday after being accused of shooting and killing an 8-month old puppy while the dog was out on a walk with its owners.

Johansen De La Ros posted a $2,500 bond Sunday night and walked out of the Broward County Jail with his face and head covered.

He was arrested Saturday night on a charge of causing cruel death, pain and suffering to an animal after police say he allegedly used a pellet rifle to shoot the dog from a second-story balcony in Davie.

According to police, they received several 911 calls about two men shooting a dog from a balcony at the Centro Apartments in Davie around 6:30 p.m.

An off-duty Pembroke Pines officer who was driving near the scene at the time witnessed two men on the balcony with the rifle but couldn’t get there in time to stop the shooting. When Davie police arrived, they found Roshelle Pearson holding her small dog, which was covered with blood.

Pearson told police she and her boyfriend were walking Princess when they heard a pop and looked down to find the dog bleeding from the mouth.

Police say the second person in the apartment, Daniel Alvarez, claimed Concepion showed up at the apartment with the pellet rifle and while on the balcony, Concepion said to him in Spanish, “I’m going to shoot the dog.”

Princess belonged to Pearson’s 8-year-old daughter.