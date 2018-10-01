PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Neighborhood, 830PM: Happy Together
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Joan Murray
Filed Under:Baseball, Joan Murray, Local TV, Okeeheelee Middle School, Sexism, Violet Mendez, West Palm Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – 14-year old Violet Mendez is a star player on her Okeeheelee Middle School team in West Palm Beach.

She is the only girl on the roster.

But Monday, Mendez was worried her days on the team were over after her father says he was told she had been cut because she hadn’t ‘tried out’.

Orlando Mendez believed something else was behind the benching because he says Violet had to endure criticism from a parent who doesn’t believe girls should be playing baseball.

“She’s been called a freak of nature and a distraction,” he says

Mendez’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh said the lack of a ‘tryout’ was a ridiculous excuse to cut her from the team.

“LeBron James doesn’t try out every year,” he quipped

But the district also said Violet Mendez hadn’t completed the necessary paperwork to play baseball.

Late Monday afternoon Eiglarsh said he received an email from the district saying if Mendez turned in the paperwork she could stay on the team.

“It’s the right outcome,” Eiglarsh said “But I’m upset it took this long to make it happen.”

After being allowed on the field, Violet Mendez said, “I’m happy and so glad he helped me.”

She is hoping a team championship is in her future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s