Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – 14-year old Violet Mendez is a star player on her Okeeheelee Middle School team in West Palm Beach.

She is the only girl on the roster.

But Monday, Mendez was worried her days on the team were over after her father says he was told she had been cut because she hadn’t ‘tried out’.

Orlando Mendez believed something else was behind the benching because he says Violet had to endure criticism from a parent who doesn’t believe girls should be playing baseball.

“She’s been called a freak of nature and a distraction,” he says

Mendez’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh said the lack of a ‘tryout’ was a ridiculous excuse to cut her from the team.

“LeBron James doesn’t try out every year,” he quipped

But the district also said Violet Mendez hadn’t completed the necessary paperwork to play baseball.

Late Monday afternoon Eiglarsh said he received an email from the district saying if Mendez turned in the paperwork she could stay on the team.

“It’s the right outcome,” Eiglarsh said “But I’m upset it took this long to make it happen.”

After being allowed on the field, Violet Mendez said, “I’m happy and so glad he helped me.”

She is hoping a team championship is in her future.