Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Focus on South Florida host Rudabeh Shahbazi sits down for an extended one-on-one interview with the former head of the American Civil Liberties Union, Natalie Strossen.

She is the youngest person and the first woman to hold that position.

Strossen was in town recently to speak at FIU and The University of Miami about her new book, “Hate: Why We Should Resist It With Free Speech, Not Censorship”.