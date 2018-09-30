By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:Beam Furr, Broward Reads for the Record, CBS Miami, Children's Services Council, Focus On South Florida, Local TV, Rudabeh Shahbazi

We celebrate literacy in advance of the annual event, the largest shared reading experience in the world.

The Children’s Services Council is the lead sponsor of “Broward Reads for the Record”.

Its goal it put books in the hands of millions of children and to inspire adults to read with them.

Guests:     Mayor Beam Furr, Broward County

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, Pres. & CEO, Children’s Services Council of Broward County

